Our beloved wife, mother, and Grammy, Dixie Taylor Moss, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 26, 2020, just two days after celebrating her 75th birthday. She was born on June 24, 1945, to Carl and Alice Taylor of Plain City, Utah. As a farmer's daughter, Dixie learned early to love and value hard work. She never slept past 5 a.m. and was happiest when she was outside, working in the yard -- happier still when she was working alongside her family.



She could quite literally do anything and never shied away from a challenge. From taking apart and restoring a 2,000-piece reed organ from 1880 – just by reading a book – to installing the first barcode library system in the San Juan School District where she worked as a librarian in the 1990s, there wasn't a challenge she couldn't take on with humility, grace, and near perfection. She could take apart and fix your garbage disposal and host an etiquette night for the youth at church all in the same day.



She was a gifted seamstress and quilter who handmade everything with loving care. She sewed elaborate Halloween costumes for her grandkids, quilted receiving blankets for baby shower gifts, and made blankets and bedspreads for graduations, weddings, or just because she thought you needed one.



Dixie was an industrious and hard worker from a young age. Growing up she worked as a babysitter, carhop at the original Hires Root Beer Stand, and a bookkeeper at American Food Stores on 31st Street in Ogden. Working these jobs helped her purchase her first car, a Chevrolet Bel Air – that, as you would expect, she kept spotlessly clean.



While attending Weber State College she met Don Loren Owens. After a short courtship they wed on March 21, 1966, and settled in Kaysville, Utah. While living in Kaysville, their first two children, Jon and Ami, were born, then a job opportunity took the family to Walnut Creek, California, where Jeni was born. A few years later, the family moved back to Kaysville before relocating to Fair Oaks, California, and ultimately found their way back to Utah in the mid-1990s. In each of those moves, Dixie made extraordinary friends who blessed her life immensely.



She married Stanley D. Moss on March 28, 2003, in the Bountiful LDS Temple. She loved being married to a Captain in the Navy and was so proud of his military service. They were a perfect match of hard work and adventure. They took regular trips four-wheeling in Moab, snowmobiling in Pinedale, caravanning to Yellowstone, and boating in Lake Powell. She loved living a life full of adventure with Stan by her side. Everywhere they walked, they held hands, and Dixie always made sure there was ice cream in the freezer for Stan and he was always ready to tackle any project in the yard she needed done. One year, Stan bought her a leaf vacuum attachment for the riding lawn mower and we didn't stop hearing about it for weeks. Work was always her love language.



Dixie served and loved everyone with her whole heart. She was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held many leadership callings including Young Women's president and Relief Society president. She was a Girl Scout leader, a temple worker in the Bountiful Temple, and president of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers – Oak Hollow Camp.



What we'll miss most of all (apart from seeing her Sunday hat in the church pew) is her gift of making everything and everyone feel special. She knew how to make every occasion beautiful through elaborate table settings, delicious food, and endless love for those in her life.



Dixie is survived by her beloved husband Stanley D. Moss, brothers Val (Liz) Taylor, Ross (Kathy) Taylor, Lenn (Mary) Taylor, children Jon (Tiffiny) Owens, Ami (Dustin) Cragun, Jeni (Jason) Jones, and the grandchildren she found so much joy in loving: Chelsea, Taylor, Brecken, Macie, Lauryn, Owen, and Alice. Dixie was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Leroy Taylor and Alice Maw Taylor, and younger brother Kelly C. Taylor.



Private funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.



Services will be live-streamed by going to very bottom of Dixie's obituary page.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.