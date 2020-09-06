Dixie Lee Wilcox Smith, 75, died peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on September 4, 2020 after a multi-year battle with dementia. She was born June 8th, 1945 to Brandon Wilcox and Mary May Galloway in Montpelier, Idaho. Dixie married Gayle Sherwin Smith on October 15th, 1965 in Montpelier. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan, UT Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Dixie was a friend to all. Put simply, she cared. She cared about her children, her husband, her nieces and nephews, sister, grandchildren, great grandchildren, other family, friends, neighbors, and all who she came into contact with. Dixie was happiest when she was caring for others. She is survived by her husband Gayle; children Becky Cook (Cory), Brandon Smith (Natalie), Gaylynn Applonie (Chris), Matt Smith (JaLena), and Andy Smith (Trudy); Sister Lynda Mangum (Kevin); 18 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. An informal viewing will take place just prior to the graveside service. The viewing and service will be arranged by Myers Mortuary. These events will be held Saturday, September 12th, 1:00PM at the Fish Haven Cemetery in Fish Haven, Idaho. The family would like to thank the Lodge for the care and love they gave mom and Encompass Hospice for all their service. The services will be live-streamed on this site at the time of services.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Myers Mortuary from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.