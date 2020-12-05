Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dodie Smith
1972 - 2020
BORN
July 7, 1972
DIED
November 30, 2020
Dodie Smith's passing at the age of 48 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Varnville in Varnville, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dodie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Varnville website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Varnville on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Open Arms Fellowship
Dec
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Open Arms Fellowship
402 Hoover Street, Hampton, South Carolina 29924
Dec
3
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Open Arms Fellowship
402 Hoover Street, Hampton, South Carolina 29924
Dec
3
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Open Arms Fellowship
Funeral services provided by:
Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Varnville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.