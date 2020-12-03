Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dolly Battle
1939 - 2020
BORN
December 1, 1939
DIED
November 21, 2020
Dolly Battle's passing at the age of 80 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Davis Funeral Home in Roxbury, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dolly in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Davis Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Davis Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Davis Funeral Home
89 Walnut Ave, Roxbury, Massachusetts 02119
Funeral services provided by:
Davis Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.