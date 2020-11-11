Menu
Dolly Turner
1949 - 2020
BORN
August 20, 1949
DIED
November 9, 2020
Dolly Turner's passing at the age of 71 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Azle & Lake Worth Funeral Home in Azle, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Azle & Lake Worth Funeral Home website.

Published by Azle & Lake Worth Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Azleland Cemetery and Memorial Park
850 North Cardinal Road, Azle, Texas 76020
Funeral services provided by:
Azle & Lake Worth Funeral Home
