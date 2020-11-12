Menu
Dolor Placido
1936 - 2020
BORN
March 24, 1936
DIED
November 8, 2020
Dolor Placido's passing at the age of 84 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Christian Funeral Home in Chicago, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Christian Funeral Home website.

Published by Christian Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Christian Funeral Home
3100 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago, Illinois 60618
Nov
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Christian Funeral Home
3100 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago, Illinois 60618
Nov
13
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Mt. Olive Cemetery
3800 N. Narragansett Ave., Chicago, Illinois 60634
Funeral services provided by:
Christian Funeral Home
