Dolores Avila
1946 - 2020
BORN
February 18, 1946
DIED
November 10, 2020
Dolores Avila's passing at the age of 74 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shannon Family Mortuary in Orange, CA .

Published by Shannon Family Mortuary on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Chapel Of Orange
215 N Grand ave, Orange, California 92866
Nov
14
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Holy Sepulcher Cemetery
7845 E Santiago Canyon Rd, Orange, California 92869
Funeral services provided by:
Shannon Family Mortuary
