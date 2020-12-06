Menu
Dolores Baily
1928 - 2020
BORN
December 21, 1928
DIED
March 23, 2020
Dolores Baily's passing at the age of 91 on Monday, March 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Paetznick-Garness Funeral Chapel - Groton in Groton, SD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dolores in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Paetznick-Garness Funeral Chapel - Groton website.

Published by Paetznick-Garness Funeral Chapel - Groton on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
