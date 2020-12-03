Menu
Dolores Betschman
1931 - 2020
BORN
October 14, 1931
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Dolores Betschman's passing at the age of 89 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walker Funeral Home in Norwalk, OH .

Published by Walker Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Paul Catholic Church
91 East Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio 44857
Funeral services provided by:
Walker Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
