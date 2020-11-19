Dolores Gilchrist's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Peck Funeral Home - Hartselle in Hartselle, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dolores in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Peck Funeral Home - Hartselle website.