Dolores Trinidad Horta was loved by people all over the world. She was a dynamic example of God's unfailing love. Dolores went home to be with her Savior on Friday, October 30, 2020 at age 75. She had multiple health complications including COVID-19.



Dolores was born to Primitiva and Mariano Trinidad on April 8, 1945 in Legazpi, Philippines. She loved her mother and father deeply. One of her favorite activities was to spend time with her father on his boat. She also spoke often of her brothers and sisters in the Philippines.



Dolores met her husband, Carlos Horta in 1966 in the Philippines. They married each other three times. She always joked that they had to get married for each child. Once for Robert, once for Carlitos, and once for Anna. Carlitos went to be with the Lord in 1978 while on a trip from Germany to Spain. Dolores and Carlos just celebrated their 57th anniversary on October 11, 2020. They loved each other with their whole hearts.



In addition to being a dedicated and loving wife and mother, Dolores dedicated her life to memorizing the Bible.



Study to show yourself approved unto God.



A workman needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.



– 2 Timothy 2:15



She began every day seeking God first, reading His word, and interceding for anyone He brought to mind. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.



Dolores was a dynamic speaker, evangelist, and minister of the Gospel. She was small in stature but bold in spirit and told everyone she met about the Gospel. She was a fervent and faithful servant of the Lord. She is now where she has always aspired to be, with her heavenly father.



Dolores joins her mother, father, and son, Carlitos in Heaven. She is survived by many people who were touched by her love including her husband, Carlos; son, Robert; daughter, Anna; grandchildren, Cameron, Marissa, Brandon, and Dixon; great grandbaby, Elora; and brothers and sisters in the Philippines.



Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Christian Life Center, 2352 E. Hwy 193, Layton. Friends may visit family Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Thursday from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.



It will also be live-streamed for those who cannot attend.

