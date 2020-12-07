Menu
Dolores Korpita
1940 - 2020
BORN
February 27, 1940
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
Dolores Korpita's passing at the age of 80 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton in Wharton, NJ .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Bermingham Funeral Home
216 S Main St., Wharton, New Jersey
Dec
8
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Church
371 South Main Street (GPS), Wharton, New Jersey
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
