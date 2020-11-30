Menu
Dolores LaGrange
1943 - 2020
BORN
February 19, 1943
DIED
November 23, 2020
Dolores LaGrange's passing at the age of 77 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home in West Springfield, MA .

Published by Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
65 Pine Street, West Springfield, Massachusetts 01089
Nov
30
Burial
12:00p.m.
St. Thomas Cemetery
420 Kings Highway, West Springfield, Massachusetts 01089
Funeral services provided by:
Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home
