Dolores Peck
1941 - 2020
BORN
April 14, 1941
DIED
August 13, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Dolores Peck's passing at the age of 79 on Thursday, August 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc. in Arnold, PA .

Published by Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc. on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
16
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue, Arnold, Pennsylvania 15068
Funeral services provided by:
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
