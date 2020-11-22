Dolores Romandino's passing at the age of 90 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harris Mountain Funeral Home Inc in Coatesville, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dolores in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harris Mountain Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Harris Mountain Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 22, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.