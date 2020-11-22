Menu
Dolores Romandino
1930 - 2020
BORN
May 13, 1930
DIED
November 19, 2020
Dolores Romandino's passing at the age of 90 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harris Mountain Funeral Home Inc in Coatesville, PA .

Published by Harris Mountain Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
St. Cecilia Cemetery
Blackhorse Hill Road, Coatesville, Pennsylvania 19320
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Mountain Funeral Home Inc
