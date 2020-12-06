Menu
Dolores Rzepka
1935 - 2020
BORN
March 16, 1935
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
Alzheimer's Association
Dolores Rzepka's passing at the age of 85 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lyndahl Funeral Home in Green Bay, WI .

Published by Lyndahl Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Nativity of Our Lord Church
Funeral services provided by:
Lyndahl Funeral Home
