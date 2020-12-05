Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dolores Siebert
1932 - 2020
BORN
January 3, 1932
DIED
November 30, 2020
Dolores Siebert's passing at the age of 88 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel in St. Louis, MO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dolores in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons South City
7027 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, Missouri 63116
Dec
7
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons South City
7027 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, Missouri 63116
Dec
7
Interment
12:45p.m.
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis, Missouri 63125
Funeral services provided by:
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.