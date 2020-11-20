Menu
Domenic Capobianco
1949 - 2020
BORN
September 8, 1949
DIED
November 12, 2020
Domenic Capobianco's passing at the age of 71 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sorensen Funeral Home in St. Petersburg, FL .

Published by Sorensen Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Sorensen Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Richard E. Sorensen & Staff
November 20, 2020