Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Domingo Ortiz
1966 - 2020
BORN
April 18, 1966
DIED
November 11, 2020
Domingo Ortiz's passing at the age of 54 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory in Odessa, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Domingo in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Martinez Funeral Home Chapel
1040 S. Dixie Blvd, Odessa, Texas 79761
Nov
24
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Martinez Funeral Home Chapel
1040 S. Dixie Blvd, Odessa, Texas 79761
Nov
25
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Martinez Funeral Home Chapel
1040 S. Dixie Blvd, Odessa, Texas 79761
Funeral services provided by:
Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.