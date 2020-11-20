Domingo Ortiz's passing at the age of 54 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory in Odessa, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Domingo in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory website.
Published by Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory on Nov. 20, 2020.
