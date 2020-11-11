Menu
Dominic Torretti
1980 - 2020
BORN
January 8, 1980
DIED
November 6, 2020
Dominic Torretti's passing at the age of 40 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services - Springfield in Springfield, MA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services
15 Ludlow Avenue, Springfield, Massachusetts
Nov
14
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth’s Church -- Please meet directly at the church.
191 Hubbard St., Ludlow, Massachusetts
Nov
14
Burial
11:30a.m.
Island Pond Cemetery
, Ludlow, Massachusetts
Debbie & Dom, I was so terribly sorry to hear about Dominic´s passing. I have so many fond memories of the entire Torretti family. As I reflected on these memories I found myself smiling the entire time. Heartfelt thoughts, prayers and love sent your way. God bless you all. Deb Keane
Deb Keane
November 11, 2020
Nathan and family
So sorry to hear of your brother Dominic passing.
Agnes Goodrich
Agnes Goodrich
Neighbor
November 11, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Dominic passing, my condolences to the Torretti family. He was an amazing person. He will never be forgotten
LINDA SCYTKOWSKI
Friend
November 11, 2020
Laurie and I were shocked this Veteran’s day morning about the loss of your beautiful Dominic, we have you in our thoughts and Your little boy in our prayers, i don’t know, like so many others.l
Peter and laurie savas
Friend
November 11, 2020
Debbie, Dom, and family, I’m so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you in this difficult time.
Doraine Jodlowski
Acquaintance
November 11, 2020
On behalf of the parishioners and staff of St Elizabeth Parish please accept our deepest sympathy on the recent death of Dominic Be assured of our prayers for consolation and strength
St Elizabeth Church
November 11, 2020
To the Torretti family I am truly sorry for your loss. Dominic will alway's be in my heart may he RIP
Bill Scott
Friend
November 11, 2020
So sorry of your lose. Giving u my condolences.
Lurinda Dakers
Acquaintance
November 11, 2020
It is with a heavy heart that I Have to write this...I knew Dominic as a kind, generous,,gentle soul, always willing to help anyone. Always had a smile on him when we would meet. He will greatly be missed by me and his friends. Heaven will welcome Dominic with open hands...my condolences to Dominic and Debbie and family...
Harry Mills
Friend
November 11, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of the death of your son. Please accept my deepest sympathy.
Juanita Testori
Friend
November 11, 2020
a loved one
November 10, 2020
Domenic... a class act... will remember the good times and laughs we shared.. RIP my friend
Mark LaPrade
Friend
November 10, 2020
My heart just shattered. I remember Dominic as the sweetest little boy. My deepest sympathies, Deb, Dominic, Nathan and Nicholas.
Sandie (Roncarati) Lanier
Neighbor
November 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Karen Vanasse
Acquaintance
November 10, 2020
A true kind hearted soul. Any and all that had chance to meet or spend any time with him were most definitely fortunate. Dom will be missed yet the memories will always remain.
Jackie Hiland
Friend
November 10, 2020
My deepest sympathies
Nice boy. Beautiful smile
RIP Doms. CJ
Carmin Moutinho
Friend
November 10, 2020
Dominic, Deborah, and the entire Torretti family: I am so sorry for your great loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Sheila Marois
Friend
November 10, 2020
Jamila Banning
November 10, 2020