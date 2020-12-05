Menu
Dominick D'Orazio
1928 - 2020
BORN
October 22, 1928
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
Meals On Wheels
Dominick D'Orazio's passing at the age of 92 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Canonsburg, PA .

Published by Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church
317 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania 15317
Funeral services provided by:
Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
