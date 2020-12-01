Menu
Don Bickel
1952 - 2020
BORN
September 4, 1952
DIED
October 8, 2020
ABOUT
Eagle Scout
United States Army
Don Bickel's passing at the age of 68 on Thursday, October 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by McLeighton Funeral Service - Roberta in Roberta, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McLeighton Funeral Service - Roberta website.

Published by McLeighton Funeral Service - Roberta on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Funeral Home - Roberta
365 South Dugger Avenue, Roberta, Georgia 31078
Funeral services provided by:
McLeighton Funeral Service - Roberta
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
McLeighton Funeral Service - Roberta
December 1, 2020