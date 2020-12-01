Menu
Don Billings
1930 - 2020
BORN
September 7, 1930
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Don Billings's passing at the age of 90 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rice Funeral Service & Cremation Center in Claremore, OK .

Published by Rice Funeral Service & Cremation Center on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Rice Funeral Service
631 E. Will Rogers Blvd., Claremore, Oklahoma 74017
Dec
4
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Friendship Baptist Church
14100 East 86th St. N., Owasso, Oklahoma 74055
Funeral services provided by:
Rice Funeral Service & Cremation Center
