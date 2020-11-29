Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Don Degler
1934 - 2020
BORN
March 22, 1934
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
US Navy
Don Degler's passing at the age of 86 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lindloff- Zimmerman Funeral Home in West Alexandria, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Don in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lindloff- Zimmerman Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Lindloff- Zimmerman Funeral Home on Nov. 29, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Fairview Cemetery
, West Alexandria, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Lindloff- Zimmerman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
So sorry to hear this news. Prayers for the family, you are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Sharon Anne Johnson
November 26, 2020