Don Edmond's passing at the age of 72 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home - Flemingsburg in Flemingsburg, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Don in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Boone-Nickell Funeral Home - Flemingsburg website.
Published by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home - Flemingsburg on Nov. 26, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.