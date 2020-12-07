Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Don Hampshire
1954 - 2020
BORN
January 22, 1954
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
Cleveland Browns
Eagle Scout
Moose Lodge
Don Hampshire's passing at the age of 66 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Don in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Schaffer Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Schaffer Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schaffer Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
8 Entries
A good friend and coworker
Jimmie l Lawson
Friend
December 3, 2020
My condolences to Sandy and family. Had a lot of good times with Don back in the day. RIP Don
Peter Masterson
Friend
December 3, 2020
Frank Boling
December 2, 2020
I'm going too
Miss you don love our time we had together on earth working together you had a amazing life I can only wish I have the same
Steve bussett
Friend
December 1, 2020
Kristan Terry
December 1, 2020
My sympathy to Sandy and all the Family. He was such a nice guy.
Tom Sauer
Friend
December 1, 2020
I haven’t known Don very long but with the little time we shared together was fun! He provided me great tips on how to fish as well as enjoying the game of golf! I’ll miss his humor and spirit. God bless!
John Starner
Friend
December 1, 2020
Your family have our deepest sympathy Prayers,
Larry Mekus
Friend
November 30, 2020