Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Don Manasco
1950 - 2020
BORN
August 24, 1950
DIED
November 26, 2020
Don Manasco's passing at the age of 70 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home in Medina, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Don in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Oak Grove United Methodist Church
1 Peter Smith Road, Humboldt, Tennessee 38343
Funeral services provided by:
Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.