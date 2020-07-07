Don Paul Christy, 90, of Bountiful, Utah, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020 surrounded by family.



He was born to parents John Peter Christy and Kathryn Edelman, on December 24, 1929 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Don graduated from Davis High School and received a Bachelor's of Science in Pharmacy and a Doctorate of Philosophy Pharmaceutics from University of Utah.



He married Bobbie Baxter, in May 2008, who survives him. Don is also survived by his daughter LaDawn (Danny), and sons, Paul (Charmaine), Scott (Dan), as well as grandchildren Mariah, Desi, and Ryan and great-grandchildren KaRynn and Lydian.. Don was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 54 years, June Lundell Christy, great-grandson Riley Person, and his great companion, a miniature schnauzer, Tucker.



Don was drafted into the US Army as a private in 1952, where he applied for a direct commission in the Medical Corps of the U.S. Army and served at the 6th Army Headquarters in Frankfurt Germany. He was discharged as a 1st Lieutenant in 1961. During his service time in Germany, Don married his hometown sweetheart June Lundell. Upon discharge from the service, Don worked as a pharmacist for Servus Drugs, and at the Salt Lake County Hospital, he then accepted a position as a pharmacist for the University of Utah Hospital. Don found his true passion when he accepted a teaching position at Albany College of Pharmacy in Albany, New York where he taught for many years. In 1990, he took an early retirement as an Associate Professor to move back to Utah to be near family. Back in Utah, he continued his passion and began teaching at Skaggs Hall School of Pharmacy at the University of Utah.



Don lost his loving wife June in January 2007. Don was fortunate to meet Bobbie Baxter on a date with friends, and married in 2008. They were able to travel together and enjoy 12 wonderful years of a blessed marriage.



A visitation service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 9 to 10:15 am. at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main St. Bountiful, Utah. A private burial to follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Bountiful, Utah.



Don's family has requested that masks be worn, in compliance with CDC guidelines, during this difficult time.





Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.