Don Schmidt's passing at the age of 95 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ryan Funeral Home - Verona Chapel in Verona, WI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Don in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ryan Funeral Home - Verona Chapel website.
Published by Ryan Funeral Home - Verona Chapel on Nov. 29, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.