Dona Gibson
1926 - 2020
BORN
July 12, 1926
DIED
November 19, 2020
Dona Gibson's passing at the age of 94 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by William Thompson & Son Funeral Home in White Cottage, OH .

Published by William Thompson & Son Funeral Home on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
3 Entries
We were sorry to hear of Donna's passing. She was a kind, intelligent, and fun person. She was always a positive influence and had a willingness to help others. She leaves a great legacy in her children and grandchildren. May God grant you peace and comfort during your time of loss.
Gary & Shron Stall
Friend
November 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Peggy (Creeks) & Howard Anderson& Family
November 22, 2020
I remember your mom (and dad) from So. ZUMC, where I first met all of you. The last time I saw her was when she lived at the Helen Purcell Home briefly. I saw her there when I visited my uncle. Your mother was a lovely person. My condolences to each of you and your families.
Judy Dunn Fowls
Acquaintance
November 21, 2020