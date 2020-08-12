Dona Lee Kolb



On the early morning of August 9, 2020, heaven gained a beautiful angel. Our adored mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend was reunited with the love of her life Donal Kolb. She has missed him so much and the hurt of having to say goodbye is made a little easier, by the knowledge that they are together again. Oh, how we will miss her presence.



Dona was the glue that held her family together. Every child, grandchild and great grandchild loved to spend time with her and knew they were loved. Her house was a home filled with love and acceptance for family and friends. She loved her family! She could be found at every school and church event in support of her loved ones.



Dona was born on September 27, 1941 in Los Angeles to Shirley (Barney) Barnett and Donna Rampton Barnett. She was raised in Farmington, UT and had many fond memories with cousins and friends. She graduated from Davis High in 1959.



She met Donal E. Kolb, her eternal partner. They were married on February 28, 1962 in Wichita Falls, TX where Don was completing his training for the U.S. Air Force. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on June 8, 1962. In the early part of their marriage they became house parents at the Utah Boys Ranch. With her nurturing personality it was the perfect job. They also opened their home to several students through the Indian Placement Program.



She enjoyed being a stay at home mom, after her girls were born, Beckie, Ruth Ann, Tammy and and then finally that long awaited, favorite son Kelly. After the kids were all in school, she went to work for NICE Corp and then Living Scriptures where she made many lifelong friends.



Mom has an amazing testimony and would share it freely. She held many church callings. Her favorite was the Stake Primary President. We would like to thank the members of the Roy 13th Ward for always being there for mom.



Mom thank you for all of the unconditional love you always gave us. We knew a secret would be safe with you, and that each one of us was "your favorite." We will forever miss your physical presence and hold you in our hearts until we are reunited.



Dona is survived by her kids Beckie Swenson, Ruth Ann (John) LoBaido, Tamara Funk, Kelly (Shauna) Kolb. Grandkids Ashley (Kael), Ryan (Jenny), Lorenzo, Nicholas, Alora (Taj), Jordan (Tom), Mackenzie (Dave), Karson (Kelton), Kambree, and Korbin. Great grandkids Payton, Donny, Avery, Aaron, Rocky, Kage, Kailer, Axton, and Charlie. Sister-in-laws Karon (Bryon) Knighton and Vivian Kolb and a special niece Cindy May Barnett.



Presided in death by her husband Donal, parents, brother Doug Barnett, Sister-in-law Dorothy Barnett and Brother-in-law Tyron Kolb.



We would like to thank all that have been there to help mom these last couple of months. Especially her two grandson's Ryan and Lorenzo that have been by her side daily to help with her care and her loyal companion Abby. Also Rileigh and Autumn with Symbii hospice who have helped us through a difficult time.



Services to celebrate our Mothers remarkable life, will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Myers Mortuary Chapel. 5865 S 1900 W Roy, UT 84067. Viewing at 12:30 to 1:30 pm with a funeral service at 2:00 pm. For those who loved Dona and are unable to attend in person, the funeral service will be live streamed by Myers Mortuary.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.