Donald Abbey
1925 - 2020
BORN
July 9, 1925
DIED
November 20, 2020
Donald Abbey's passing at the age of 95 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barber Memorial Home, Inc. in Johnson City, NY .

Published by Barber Memorial Home, Inc. on Nov. 26, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
So sorry to hear that Don has left us. But I know he was a faithful follower of Jesus! Loved having him in our choir and harmonica group!! From Karen Mayer
Karen Mayer
November 25, 2020