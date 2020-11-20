Menu
Donald Asher
1954 - 2020
BORN
April 27, 1954
DIED
November 17, 2020
Donald Asher's passing at the age of 66 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hague Funeral Home in Medora, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hague Funeral Home website.

Published by Hague Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hague & Zabel Funeral Homes
809 West Walnut, Brownstown, Indiana 47220
Nov
22
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Hague & Zabel Funeral Homes
809 West Walnut, Brownstown, Indiana 47220
Funeral services provided by:
Hague Funeral Home
