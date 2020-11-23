Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald Atkins
1930 - 2020
BORN
November 4, 1930
DIED
November 9, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
Donald Atkins's passing at the age of 90 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest/Windsor Chapel - De Forest in De Forest, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest/Windsor Chapel - De Forest website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest/Windsor Chapel - De Forest on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest/Windsor Chapel - De Forest
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Our sympathy goes to the family of Don. He was a great guy and fellow guardsman!
Larry and Pat Blaschka
November 21, 2020
For Sam and your family; God is holding you all closely. Peacefully
Peg & Don Hanson
November 17, 2020
Don was one of my favorite patients at the clinic he came to for many years. He would always call me "Nurse Sue". Always a pleasant, sweet man. RIP, my friend.
Susanne Brusveen
November 15, 2020