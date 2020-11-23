Donald Bachert's passing at the age of 83 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home website.
Published by Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
