Donald Bachert
1937 - 2020
BORN
February 9, 1937
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
Donald Bachert's passing at the age of 83 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple, PA .

Published by Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
THANK YOU FOR SERVING!!
A.J. US Army Retired
November 22, 2020