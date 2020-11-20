Menu
Donald Baird
1926 - 2020
BORN
September 29, 1926
DIED
November 19, 2020
Donald Baird's passing at the age of 94 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Petersburg in Petersburg, VA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Second Presbyterian Church
419 W. Washington Street, Petersburg, Virginia 23803
Nov
30
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Blandford Cemetery
319 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23803
Funeral services provided by:
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Petersburg
