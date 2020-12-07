Menu
Donald Baran
1939 - 2020
BORN
October 18, 1939
DIED
October 7, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
United States Air Force
Donald Baran's passing at the age of 80 on Wednesday, October 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Regency Mortuary in Sun City, AZ .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Regency Mortuary website.

Published by Regency Mortuary on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Regency Mortuary
9850 W. Thunderbird Blvd, Sun City, Arizona 85351
Funeral services provided by:
Regency Mortuary
