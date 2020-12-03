Donald Belcher's passing at the age of 82 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lowery - Urban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. in Athens, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lowery - Urban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. website.