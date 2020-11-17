Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald Brinkley
1937 - 2020
BORN
November 5, 1937
DIED
November 13, 2020
Donald Brinkley's passing at the age of 83 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville, MO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Britton-Bennett Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Wesco Cemetery
Wesco Cemetery Road, Wesco, Missouri 65586
Funeral services provided by:
Britton-Bennett Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.