Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald Brown
1935 - 2020
BORN
February 21, 1935
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
Lions Club
United States Army
Donald Brown's passing at the age of 85 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schrader Funeral Home in Cheyenne, WY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Schrader Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Schrader Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Pine Bluffs Community Center
708 Lawson Street, PINE BLUFFS, Wyoming 82082
Nov
24
Interment
12:00p.m.
Pine Bluffs Cemetery
Pine Bluffs, PINE BLUFFS, Wyoming 82082
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.