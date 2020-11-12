Menu
Donald Brownlee
1945 - 2020
BORN
March 22, 1945
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
united methodist church
Donald Brownlee's passing at the age of 75 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Scarponi-Bright Funeral Home in Lebanon, NJ .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Scarponi-Bright Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Naughright–Scarponi Funeral Home
66 Main Street, High Bridge, New Jersey 08829
Nov
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Naughright–Scarponi Funeral Home
66 Main Street, High Bridge, New Jersey 08829
Funeral services provided by:
Scarponi-Bright Funeral Home
