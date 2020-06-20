Donald M. "Monty" Chase passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020, following a short, but spirited battle with complications that suddenly arose from an aging heart.



He was born on July 14, 1936, to Donald Adelbert and Virginia Montgomery Chase in Ogden, Utah where he spent his entire life.



Monty attended Ogden High School, winning a football championship in 1953, and graduating in 1954. He briefly attended Weber College but transitioned his focus towards the family business and electrical trade, earning his Journeyman and Master Electrician licenses.



On August 30, 1961, he married the other rock in our lives, Mona Rachel Bramwell. Mona is going to miss the cooking Monty prepared for them over the past decade or so. The family was sealed in the Logan Temple, a moment we will never forget.



Monty spent his entire working career with Chase Electric, Inc., a company founded by his father, and later managed closely and skillfully side-by-side with his sister Beckie Snyder and her husband Robert Snyder. Monty was proud to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, where he further honed his skills as an excellent marksman.



Monty was an excellent snow and water skier, carving perfect turns and making it look effortless. Favorite family home movies include scenes at Snowbasin and waterskiing with friends at Pineview Reservoir behind the spectacular wooden speedboat Monty made by hand from a kit in the garage on Binford Street. In addition to boating, he loved hunting, snowmobiling, Weber State and Utah Jazz Basketball, Rams Football, the 4th of July, and Christmas-especially the generous giving and receiving of spectacularly wrapped gifts. He fiercely championed all of his children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, and family-his love and adoration will be greatly missed.



Due to the current need to protect each other, a small service for family and close friends will be held on Monday, June 22 at Leavitt's Mortuary & Aultorest Memorial Park 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah. Please contact his daughter or son, Shelley or Scott for information.



Monty was preceded in death by his son Kirk and daughter Kathy.



The family would like to give our sincere thanks to all of the amazing people at McKay Dee and Intermountain Healthcare that helped during his brief stay. He received phenomenal care, and those people are true heroes in our community.



In lieu of flowers, (we truly appreciate the ones we've received so far), please consider a card for Mona or a SMALL donation to Shelley or Scott who will plant some perennial flowers in the family yard.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.