Donald Coomer
1935 - 2020
BORN
December 13, 1935
DIED
November 9, 2020
Donald Coomer's passing at the age of 84 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home in Columbia, KY .

Published by Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
STOTTS-PHELPS-McQUEARY FUNERAL HOME
210 GREENSBURG STREET, COLUMBIA, Kentucky 42728
Funeral services provided by:
Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home
