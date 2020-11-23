Donald Cornell's passing at the age of 92 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by McMillan Mortuary in Saint George, UT .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McMillan Mortuary website.
Published by McMillan Mortuary on Nov. 23, 2020.
