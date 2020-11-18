Menu
Donald Craddock
1951 - 2020
BORN
August 17, 1951
DIED
November 13, 2020
Donald Craddock's passing at the age of 69 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary in Dothan, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Funeral service
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
814 Headland Avenue, Dothan, Alabama 36303
Nov
21
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Georgette L. Scott's Memorial Chapel
814 Headland Ave, Dothan, Alabama 36303
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
