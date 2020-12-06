Donald Craig's passing at the age of 47 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory Lynn Street Chapel in Bryan, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory Lynn Street Chapel website.