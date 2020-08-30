Donald W. Craig, age 79, of Finleyville,
passed away, August 27, 2020. He was the beloved
husband of Theresa; loving father of David (deceased)
and April; Proud grandfather of Autumn, Laura,
Scarlett and Ella; and great-grandfather to
Braylynn and Kailynn; son of the late Curt and
Helen Craig. He is also survived by a host of nieces,
nephew and cherished friends and neighbors.
Theresa and Don were married for 50 years. Don
was an Army Veteran, stationed in the U.S. and
Germany. Don loved the Corvettes, driving them
and working on them.
Funeral Service will be held at the Brush Run
Cemetary, 128 Brush Run Road, Venetia, PA 15367
at 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 3, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be
made to the Allegheny Valley School, in care of Merakey,
125 Rebecca Lane, Slippery Rock, PA 16057.
This is in memorial to Donald Craig (Diane Greer's
brother-in-law).
Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.