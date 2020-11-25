Donald Dingman's passing at the age of 90 on Sunday, November 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gorman Funeral Home & Monument in Wheatland, WY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gorman Funeral Home & Monument website.
Published by Gorman Funeral Home & Monument on Nov. 25, 2020.
