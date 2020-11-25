Menu
Donald Dingman
1930 - 2020
BORN
August 21, 1930
DIED
November 1, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
United States Army
VFW
Donald Dingman's passing at the age of 90 on Sunday, November 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gorman Funeral Home & Monument in Wheatland, WY .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Calvery Church
1100 Caprice Drive, Castle Rock, Colorado 80109
