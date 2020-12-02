Donald Downard's passing at the age of 80 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd. in New Kensington, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Donald in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd. website.
Published by Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd. on Dec. 2, 2020.
