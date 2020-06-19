LAYTON – Donald M Drysdale, 89 passed away June 16, 2020 at his home.



He was born November 1, 1930, in Ogden Utah, the son of Lawrence and Vera Dawn Stapleman Drysdale.



Donald served in the Korean Conflict in the US Army from 1948 through 1951.



He married Marian Wahlen in 1953 in Ogden she tragically died in 1963. He married Marna Mildon in 1964, they later divorced. Donald married Mary Ruth Hartley on August 19, 1967 in Elko NV. She preceded him in death on February 16, 2016.



Donald spent his childhood in Southern California and Ogden Utah. He loved working in the yard and never missed an opportunity to help others keep their yard beautiful. His rough exterior hid a heart of gold that couldn't do enough to help others; he made friends everywhere he went. He enjoyed Pokemon Go, anything electronic and especially shopping and buying gifts for his family.



Donald retired from HAFB after 36 years of service as a Landing Gear Specialist.



Surviving are his children, Karen Grandpre, Douglas M. Drysdale, Don M. Drysdale; step children Janis Morgan, Leslye Bee, Terri (Tim) Stephens, Ross (Doris Jo) Murphy, 15 grandchildren and 17 great-children.



He was preceded in death by his daughter Kathleen K. Drysdale.



Graveside services will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd., Ogden.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.